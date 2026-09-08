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What anti-Israel sanctions has Ed Miliband announced?

Foreign secretary went further than any of his predecessors in using strongly critical terms as he outlined measures targeting settlements

September 8, 2026 17:32
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Foreign secretary Ed Miliband (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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In his announcement on Tuesday, foreign secretary Ed Miliband detailed a new series of anti-Israel measures which he said are aimed at salvaging the two-state solution.

The former Labour leader was at pains to emphasise his own Jewish identity and also the government’s abhorrence of antisemitism and its commitment to protecting the Jewish community.

Stating that the UK’s disagreement was with the current Israeli government and not the people of Israel, Miliband’s remarks in the Commons contained some of the most strongly critical language from a British minister towards an Israeli government.

Though careful not to accuse the Israeli state directly of ethnic cleansing, he used remarks by Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Olmert and former IDF Brigadier General Ephraim Sneh to support his claims that it is taking place in Israel.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Settlements

BDS

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