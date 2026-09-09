Become a Member
Politics

Burnham claims Israel sanctions demonstrate ‘leadership’

The leader of the Liberal Democrats also expressed support for the measures introduced as Kemi Badenoch honed in on defence spending plans during PMQs

September 9, 2026 14:58
01M22Z3N60BZYXG0T5K68A6P1E.jpg
Prime Minister Andy Burnham during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Andy Burnham pivoted from questioning about defence spending at PMQs on Wednesday to robustly defend his decision to sanction Israeli settlements, saying that it amounted to “leadership” on the world stage.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch used the bulk of her questioning to scrutinise Labour’s plans for defence spending and encouraged him to commit to spending three per cent of GDP on defence by the end of the decade.

Burnham’s chancellor, John Healey, resigned as defence secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s government in protest at the lack of investment in defence.

In his resignation letter in June, he said: “I am certain that a headmark date for 3 per cent of GDP on defence in 2030 is what Britain must set. This commitment would have strong cross-party support. Other European allies are stepping up in this way.”

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Prime Minister's Questions

Andy Burnham

Sanctions

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper