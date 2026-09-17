Palestinian UK ambassador told Queen Elizabeth Jesus was ‘our gift to you’

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, told the late Queen Elizabeth, the de jure head of the Church of England, that Jesus was from Palestine and that the Bible is a Palestinian book, he has claimed.

In a clip released by the Middle East Media Research Institute Zomlot (Memri), Zomlot said earlier this month: “The Foreign Office was very kind to arrange for me what they call a ‘private audience’ so you have time alone with the Queen.

“I said ‘I come from Christmas land. Remember Bethlehem?’

“‘Oh yes!’, she said. I said, ‘And also Jesus is our gift to you, Your Majesty, and to the rest of the world’. And a whole lot of conversation began.