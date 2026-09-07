Ben-Gvir pulls down video taunting female Palestinian prisoners after electoral committee appeal

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has removed a video of him taunting female Palestinian prisoners from social media, following a complaint to Israel’s electoral authorities.
The clip, released by Ben-Gvir last month, shows the far-right Otzma Yehudit leader interacting with inmates at the Damon prison in northern Israel.
As national security minister, Ben-Gvir is responsible for policing and prison policy across Israel.
Speaking through an Arabic translator, one woman, who admitted being a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, complained of conditions in the facility, which she described as “extremely bad”.
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