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Ben-Gvir pulls down video taunting female Palestinian prisoners after electoral committee appeal

Faced with claims that inmates had not been allowed to bathe or change their underwear, the national security minister said he was ‘proud’ to have ‘reduced the terrorists’ prison conditions to the bare minimum’

September 7, 2026 17:01
Ben-Gvir.jpg
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir takes part in the Jerusalem Day celebrations on May 14, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has removed a video of him taunting female Palestinian prisoners from social media, following a complaint to Israel’s electoral authorities.

The clip, released by Ben-Gvir last month, shows the far-right Otzma Yehudit leader interacting with inmates at the Damon prison in northern Israel.

As national security minister, Ben-Gvir is responsible for policing and prison policy across Israel.

Speaking through an Arabic translator, one woman, who admitted being a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, complained of conditions in the facility, which she described as “extremely bad”.

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Topics:

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israel

Israeli Politics

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