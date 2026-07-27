Netanyahu heads to Washington ahead of White House meeting with Trump

"I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. "This is my eighth meeting with him since he was elected president for his second term – more than any other world leader.

"This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility. From my experience as prime minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom.

"We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran. Of course, our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us.

"I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal – to ensure the security, strength and future of our dear State of Israel.”

Netanyahu said he was also travelling "to pay final respects to our friend – a true friend of mine and of the State of Israel – Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever known”.

US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol on April 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

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"I am certain that in this matter, I also represent you, the citizens of Israel," he said.

Graham, a Republican and the senior senator for South Carolina, passed away earlier this month following a “brief and sudden illness”

The 71-year-old was among Israel’s most outspoken supporters in the US Senate and consistently advocated for the Jewish state’s security throughout his political career.