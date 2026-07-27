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Netanyahu heads to Washington ahead of White House meeting with Trump

The prime minister will also attend a memorial service for the late Republican senator Lindsey Graham

July 27, 2026 13:55
Copy of GettyImages-2253971050 (1).jpg
Trump shakes hands with Netanyahu during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday afternoon ahead of a White House meeting with US President Trump, his office said.

The prime minister was initially expected to fly out around 11 am Israel time, but his departure was delayed.

Wing of Zion, Israel's official state aircraft, took off around 1 pm from the Nevatim Air Force Base near Beersheva, the Kan News public broadcaster reported.

The prime minister did not deliver remarks to the press before boarding his flight.

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Israel

US Politics

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