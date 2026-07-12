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Israel ally Senator Lindsey Graham dies aged 71 after ‘brief and sudden illness’

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays tribute after death of ‘our dear friend’

July 12, 2026 12:31
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US Senator Lindsey Graham in Tel Aviv last year (Amir Levy/Getty)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator who was a committed ally of Israel, has died aged 71, it was announced this morning.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of the loss of “our dear friend”, while President Donald Trump and President Isaac Herzog are among others who have paid tribute in the past few hours.

The death of the South Carolina senator on Saturday after a “brief and sudden illness” was announced by his office this morning.

Graham, 71, was serving his fourth term. He had held the seat since Jan. 3, 2003, and his current term was set to expire in January 2027.

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