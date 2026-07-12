Israel ally Senator Lindsey Graham dies aged 71 after ‘brief and sudden illness’

Last month, Graham won the Republican primary after receiving Trump’s endorsement, positioning him for a fifth Senate term in November.

Trump in a statement on his Truth Social platform said Graham was “one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known.”

“He was always working, and was a true American patriot,” the president wrote. “Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! Details and Arrangements to follow. So sad!”

Graham was among Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Congress and consistently advocated for the Jewish state’s security throughout his political career.

Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara Netanyahu “grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.”

The prime minister said in a statement: “In our recent meeting, I said, ‘Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.’ Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world.

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.”

“Our hearts are with Lindsey’s family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Graham’s death.

He said: “Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the US-Israel partnership.

“We will never forget how he stood by the people of Israel in our most difficult moments, and we will remain eternally grateful for his sense of justice, truth, and loyalty.

“The people of Israel mourn his loss, and I will miss my great friend very dearly.

“My thoughts are with Lindsey’s family and friends at this tragic time. May he rest in peace.”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, a true friend of the State of Israel and one of its strongest and most steadfast supporters.”

He added: “Throughout the years, Senator Graham stood with Israel in its most difficult moments, worked tirelessly to strengthen the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States, and was an unwavering voice in support of Israel’s security and its right to defend itself.”

Katz noted that Graham visited the Jewish state “time and again” in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and the ensuing regional war. “His repeated visits during one of the darkest chapters in Israel’s history reflected his deep commitment to the Jewish state and its right to live in peace and security,” he stated.