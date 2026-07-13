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Regime figures claim Iran murdered Lindsey Graham – and threaten to kill Trump

Country’s new leadership signalling desire for further confrontation with the US and Israel

July 13, 2026 17:16
GettyImages-2273443703.jpg
US Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol on April 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

4 min read
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Regime figures have claimed Iran murdered Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and renewed calls for the assassination of US President Donald Trump.

After Graham's office announced that the senator had died following a sudden illness, state broadcasters, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and figures close to the office of the Supreme Leader suggested his death was part of Iran's promised campaign of revenge.

Many also implied that Trump would meet the same fate and issued fresh threats against senior American and Israeli leaders.

Tehran newspaper Hamshahri published an AI-generated image showing Graham alongside President Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz beneath the headline, printed in Persian, English and Hebrew: "Get Ready for Sudden Death."

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

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