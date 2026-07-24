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Zaki Shalom
Kobi Michael

By

Zaki Shalom,

Kobi Michael

Opinion

Israel must retain the right to strike Iran first in this battle for survival

When hostile regimes declare their intention to destroy the Jewish state, the country has the right and duty to take preventive action

July 24, 2026 16:46
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Fighter jets from the IAF's F-35 squadron fly over southern Israel. (Image: IDF Spokesperson)
6 min read
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Israel must seriously consider pre-emptive and, under exceptional circumstances, preventive action against Iran. It should coordinate closely with Washington, but no foreign government can be allowed to exercise a veto over Israel’s survival.

Israel’s defence doctrine was founded on a stark truth. A small state lacking strategic depth and facing persistent existential threats cannot allow its enemies to determine when and under what conditions war begins.

When hostile regimes repeatedly declare their intention to destroy Israel, the country has both the right and the duty to act before emerging threats become catastrophic. In certain circumstances, Israel must choose the timing, arena, and scale of military action, even when the enemy has not yet launched a direct attack.

The 1956 Sinai War demonstrated the logic of preventive action. Israel acted against the background of the massive Czechoslovak arms deal with Egypt and an impending shift in the regional balance of power. Although Egypt was not preparing an immediate offensive at that moment, Jerusalem regarded the developing threat as intolerable.

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