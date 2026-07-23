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Trump says Saudi nuclear deal conditional on normalisation with Israel

The Kingdom will be required to sign the Abraham Accords before being granted access to US tech and expertise for its energy programme

July 23, 2026 17:21
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US President Trump meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on November 18, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Dalia Zimmerman

1 min read
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US President Trump has said that Saudi Arabia will be required to normalise relations with Israel as a condition of the newly announced deal allowing the Gulf kingdom to establish a civilian nuclear programme.

Just hours earlier, Washington had confirmed that it had agreed to provide technology and expertise to help the Saudi build atomic energy infrastructure.

The historic deal also reportedly leaves an open question as to whether Washington would allow Riyadh to engage in uranium enrichment domestically, assisted by American firms, though Trump has denied this.

As such, the announcement has raised concern in Israel, with some claiming it could open an avenue for the Kingdom to proliferate nuclear weapons.

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Topics:

Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump

Israel

Abraham Accords

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