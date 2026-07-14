Israel’s true friend Senator Graham leaves a legacy of rare grace and dignity

Usually, the passing of American luminaries is hardly felt in the Jewish State, thick as it is with pressing domestic news. The gentleman from South Carolina was different: he had spent so long passionately and eloquently explaining to his fellow Americans that their nation’s interests in the Middle East were neatly aligned with Israel’s that he was seen as more than a mere political ally: He was a true friend, and breathless media reports treated him as one, mourning him prominently and at length.
The grief is well deserved, as is the love. Few are the politicians who possessed such a clear understanding of the challenges facing western civilisation, the sacrifices that must be made to protect it, and the alliances it would take to keep it safe. In the immediate aftermath of October 7, 2023, for example, Graham quickly organised a bipartisan delegation to Israel, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, making sure his fellow lawmakers understood precisely what was at stake in the war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and their overlords in Tehran.
And yet, incredibly, Lindsey Graham’s true greatness lay somewhere else entirely, in possessing a quality too many of us assumed to be extinct, a quality without which no political system could ever thrive – grace.
If you want to see that rare virtue on display, look up the speech Senator Graham gave during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Or maybe “speech” is putting it too mildly: showing the sort of real emotion all too uncommon in a business rarely accused of excess candour, Graham thundered at his Democrat friends across the aisle, friends he’d spent decades in the Senate genuinely cultivating in the interest of bipartisan collaboration.
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