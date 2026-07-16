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Knesset restores Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over Kashrut certification

The bill was a key part of an unofficial pact between the coalition and the Charedi parties, assuring mutual support for key legislative priorities

July 16, 2026 14:57
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A Charedi man stands outside the Chief Rabbinate headquarters in Jerusalem on October 31, 2024 (Flash90)

By

Arthur Popivker

1 min read
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The Knesset on Tuesday approved a bill to reinstate the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over control of all Kashrut certification in Israel

The legislation was passed by a margin of 46-41 and reappointed the Chief Rabbinate as the exclusive authority over all kosher certificates issued to organisations.

The law reverses changes made by the previous government to allow private Orthodox organisations to write certificates of Kashrut in their own name, as long as they meet certain standards.

The vote came a week after the Rabbinate allowed the Tzohar Rabbinical Organisation to issue certificates in its own name under Israeli law.

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Topics:

Israel

Kashrut

Kosher

Israeli Politics

Charedi

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