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Gadi Eisenkot has secured a coalition agreement with Israel’s left-wing Democrats, in a further step towards assembling a government to replace Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, announced yesterday that they had agreed on the terms of a deal, just two days after Golan suspended negotiations over Yashar’s parallel talks with Netanyahu’s Likud party about a possible unity government.

Under the agreement, the Democrats will receive four ministerial portfolios, including an expanded internal security ministry, as well as labour and welfare, communications, and culture and sport. The party will also chair the Knesset’s constitution, law and justice committee and have representation on the judicial selection committee.