Israeli media reported that the parties discussed establishing a commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023, though they remained divided over who would appoint the commission's members.

Eisenkot and his allies have long called for an independent commission, while Netanyahu’s government has refused one in favour of one appointed by ministers, which critics have condemned as an attempted “whitewash”.

The parties also discussed judicial reform and Charedi military conscription, with Likud reportedly insisting that Charedi representatives participate in the latter discussions.

Yashar, meanwhile, demanded that Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party be excluded from any potential unity government, but Likud has refused to commit to this, according to Israeli media reports.

The central dispute over the premiership, including a potential rotation agreement, was not discussed, according to Israeli media reports.

Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a national unity government with him at the helm, something that multiple leaders in Eisenkot's bloc have outright rejected.

Yair Golan, leader of Israel's Democrats party, said on Sunday that his party would oppose the move because “the leaders of the Change Bloc were elected to replace Netanyahu, not to sit with him”.

Netanyahu has also disparaged the opposition bloc for entertaining the possibility of inviting Arab-Israeli parties into the coalition, claiming that Ra'am and the Joint List “support terrorism and reject the existence of the Jewish state”.

Other initial conditions included an end to political boycotts of Netanyahu, rejection of Palestinian statehood and a broad agreement with Charedi leaders on the status of yeshiva students, according to conditions the party published Saturday.

Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier this month, has until December 6 to assemble a coalition.

Herzog has the ability to grant a two-week extension if the deadline is not met.