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Netanyahu refuses to rule out unity government as election bosses confirm result will not be overturned

The prime minister’s party has been claiming that the vote was ‘stolen’ but electoral authorities have insisted it was ‘conducted properly’

November 2, 2026 11:12
Netanyahu.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud election headquarters at the Jerusalem International Convention Center on October 28, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to rule out a unity government with his main rival, Gaid Eisenkot, as the Knesset remains deadlocked following last week’s general election.

Ynet has reported that, asked about the prospect of a coalition with Eisenkot’s Yashar in a closed-door meeting, Netanyahu replied: “We are examining everything. I am not completely ruling out any option.”

The now-caretaker leader’s coalition bloc is the largest, with 53 seats, but is short of the 61 needed for a majority.

Eisenkot’s bloc, meanwhile, sits on 48 seats, with the remaining 19 held by the two major Arab-Israeli factions, Ra’am and the Joint List.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

Israel

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