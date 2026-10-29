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Israeli election authorities ask Shin Bet to investigate Likud claims of ‘foreign power-backed’ voter fraud

Police have already confirmed that four activists connected to the Ra’am party have been arrested in relation to an investigation into alleged bribery

October 29, 2026 11:04
Sohlberg.jpg
Chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, visits a printing factory in Kiryat Gat where ballot papers were being printed on October 5, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s Central Election Committee (CEC) has asked the Shin Bet to investigate allegations made by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud Party of widespread voter fraud backed by a “foreign power” in this week’s general election.

With 90 per cent of votes counted, Likud was projected to be the largest single party, but neither its coalition nor that of the opposition was expected to win a majority.

Opposition frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot could secure power with an anti-Netanyahu coalition incorporating both his bloc’s projected 53 seats and the 19 predicted to be won by the Arab-Israeli parties, Ra’am and the Joint List.

However, in a statement the day after the election, Likud claimed that the significant improvement in the Arab parties’ electoral fortunes was based on voter fraud.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Likud

Arab-Israeli

Shin Bet

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