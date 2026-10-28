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Jane Prinsley

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Jane Prinsley

Analysis

Netanyahu is down but not out – this is no time to bet against the comeback king

With 600,000 votes still uncounted and Bibi’s opposition facing a deep dilemma over how to form a governing bloc, Israel could yet see him back at the helm

October 28, 2026 10:36
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Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife and ministers at an election-night event in Jerusalem (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
2 min read
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Both sides have claimed victory. But as things stand there is no clear winner.

Netanyahu is doing better than the exit polls predicted. It may not be enough to secure a majority, but it leaves those who campaigned to remove him at all costs facing uncomfortable truths about the Israeli electorate.

A majority have chosen to reject him – but he still has a strong base, probably the strongest.

Likud is leading the count with about 21 per cent of the vote, but Netanyahu’s bloc remains short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

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