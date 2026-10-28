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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Echoes of Brexit as pundits called it wrong in writing off Bibi prematurely

Likud took a knockback, but reports of Netanyahu’s demise turned out to be much exaggerated – and proved Israel is not the “State of Tel Aviv”

October 28, 2026 13:02
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Benjamin Netanyahu at a polling station in Jerusalem yesterday (Yonatan Sindel / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
1 min read
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The old joke about two Jews, three opinions has rarely seemed more apposite than after yesterday’s Israeli election.

You can, convincingly and accurately, read the result in two entirely contradictory ways, as both blocs are now doing.

On the one hand, it is a repudiation of the Netanyahu coalition which has gone from 68 seats to around 54 seats. On any reading, that’s a kicking.

But equally so, on the other hand, pretty much every poll in the campaign, and most of the exit polls, have been shown to be – yet again – wrong.

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Israel

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