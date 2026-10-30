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Netanyahu bloc maintains lead in final election results but falls short of majority

Outgoing opposition leader Yair Lapid says talks are taking place behind the scenes to form a new government

October 30, 2026 11:55
Bibi.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the Likud Party election-night event at the Teddy Hall, International Convention Center on October 28, 2026 in Jerusalem. (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc maintained its lead over the opposition in Israel’s election, securing 53 seats in the next Knesset, according to the final vote count released by the Central Elections Committee on Thursday.

The opposition bloc won 48 seats, leaving both sides short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority. Arab parties secured a record 19 seats.

The results leave Israel facing difficult coalition negotiations, with neither bloc holding a majority and the possibility of another election if the parties fail to reach an agreement.

Claiming that the opposition had won “on points”, outgoing opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Friday that efforts were under way to form a government, urging the public to be patient as negotiations continued behind closed doors.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

Gadi Eisenkot

Naftali Bennett

Yair Lapid

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