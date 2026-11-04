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Once marginalised minority may now be kingmakers – but what do the Arab parties want?

After Ra’am and the Joint List together claimed a pivotal 19 seats in last week’s election, the question now is what role could they play within or alongside a governing coalition

November 4, 2026 11:25
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Clockwise, from top left: An Israeli-Arab woman votes; Ahmad Tibi; Yousef Jabareen; and Mansour Abbas (Images: Getty)

By

Natalie Lisbona

3 min read
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Last week’s election was trailed by many observers as the most momentous in the history of Israel.

This is a nation where hyperbolic hysteria is often the norm in politics, but there was no doubting the monumental significance, as voters turned in their verdict on the government of Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since October 7.

That appeared to be the core question as record numbers turned up at the polls last Tuesday: are you for or against Bibi? An expected landslide for the opposition failed to materialise. Instead, much to the disappointment of the left and the wider “change bloc”, it was Netanyahu’s Likud party that led the way, claiming 27 seats in the Knesset.

Not quite enough to form a governing coalition, but still ahead of the main rival, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party with just 21 seats.

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