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Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have done ‘enormous reputational damage’ to Israel, says billionaire Bill Ackman ahead of Knesset election

The prominent investor and outspoken pro-Israel advocate has called for the two far-right leaders to be excluded from the next coalition government

October 26, 2026 12:08
Ackman.jpg
US hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on May 4, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Billionaire American investor Bill Ackman has called for Israel’s national security and finance ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, to be excluded from Israel’s next government, warning that the far-right ministers have significantly harmed the country’s international reputation.

In a statement published on X on Sunday, the prominent hedge fund manager, who is Jewish and an outspoken pro-Israel advocate, argued that removing the two men from whatever coalition emerges from Tuesday’s Knesset election could help restore Israel’s credibility in the US and improve its relationships across the American political spectrum.

“Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions, which are presented in the global media as representing the voice and will of all Israelis,” he wrote.

“As such, a government formed without Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will send a message to the rest of the world that Israel is turning a new page.”

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Bill Ackman

Bezalel Smotrich

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israeli elections

far-right

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