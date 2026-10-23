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Supporter of Abraham Accords with Palestinian origins nominated to head up UN

Lana Nusseibeh is the daughter of a prominent UAE politician who was born in Jerusalem

October 23, 2026 12:38
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Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Lana Nusseibeh (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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An advocate of the Abraham Accords with Palestinian origins has been nominated by the United Arab Emirates to be the new secretary-general of the UN.

Lana Nusseibeh, 48, who was born in the UAE and studied in the UK, is the daughter of Jerusalem-born Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, who is the cultural adviser to the President of the UAE.

Nusseibeh, who took Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies at the University of London and is fluent in Hebrew, is currently the minister of state in the Emirati foreign ministry.

Nusseibeh was the UAE’s ambassador to the UN from 2013 to 2024 and is an advocate for a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.

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Topics:

United Nations

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