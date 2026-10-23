Bill Ackman predicts Israel will produce a $1 ‌trillion company within ten years

Jewish billionaire investor Bill Ackman has predicted Israel will produce a $1 trillion company within a decade.
Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, made the comment at the Sheba Medical Centre’s annual summit in Tel Aviv.
He said he had become very bullish on Israel in the wake of October 7 and had grown even more optimistic since, describing the economy as one of the best in the world, Reuters reported.
He also argued that Israel’s small population could be an advantage in the age of AI.
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