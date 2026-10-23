Become a Member
Israel

Bill Ackman predicts Israel will produce a $1 ‌trillion company within ten years

The billionaire hedge fund manager described the Israeli economy as one of the best in the world

October 23, 2026 16:27
GettyImages-2213174490.jpg
Bill Ackman speaking in Beverly Hills, California on May 6, 2025 (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Jewish billionaire investor Bill Ackman has predicted Israel will produce a $1 ‌trillion company within a decade.

Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, made the comment at the Sheba Medical Centre’s annual summit in Tel Aviv.

He said he had become very bullish on Israel in the wake of October 7 and ⁠had grown even more optimistic since, describing the economy as one of the best in the world, Reuters reported.

He also argued that Israel’s small population could be an advantage in the age of AI.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israeli economy

Bill Ackman

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper