Bill Ackman predicts Israel will produce a $1 ‌trillion company within ten years

"The United States has $40 trillion of debt and a lot of that debt comes from supporting a very ‌large ⁠population.

"There will be a trillion dollar market cap company that comes out of Israel. ⁠I would be surprised if not in the next five years, let alone the next ten," he said.

Ackman said the conflicts in the Middle East had "reset" the region and improved the chances of peace.

He added that if US President were to be successful against Iran, there would be “a massive peace dividend in the region".

He said he viewed Democratic Socialists as a "threat to democracy, capitalism, Israel and the Jewish people".