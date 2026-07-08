In the Democratic Party, the socialist, antizionist tail is wagging an old dog

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral race last November was a breakthrough for the DSA – and a watershed in the history of the Diaspora’s most Jewish city.

Mamdani, a soft-soaper of all kinds of Islamic politics, refuses to accept Israel as a Jewish state. In late May, he became the first mayor to shun New York City’s annual Israel Day Parade in the 60-plus years of its existence.

The DSA made further gains in June’s primaries for New York Democrats’ candidates in November’s midterms. In the city’s 7th District, which includes the hipster-ridden frontiers of Brooklyn and Queens known to psephologists as the “Commie Corridor”, the DSA’s Claire Valdez beat Antonio Reynoso, the borough president of Brooklyn, by 56 per cent to 36 per cent.

Valdez calls Israel an “apartheid state” and promotes the “genocide” libel. She falsely claimed that AIPAC was funding Reynoso via front groups. But Reynoso had also accused Israel of committing “genocide”. Meanwhile, Valdez’s campaign took hundreds of thousands of dollars from American Priorities PAC, an anti-Israel lobby group.

In the 13th District, which includes Harlem and part of the Bronx, Darializa Chevalier beat the Democratic incumbent Adriano Espaillat, 48.6 per cent to 45.1 per cent.Chevalier is a doctoral student in sociology at Columbia University, the Upper West Side epicentre of upwardly mobile Jew-baiting. On October 8, 2023, while Gazan terrorists were still on Israeli territory, Chevalier joined an anti-Israel rally in Times Square where people burned the Israeli flag and flashed swastikas. Darializa Chevalier is dating Mamdani’s chief legal counsel Ramzi Kassem.

“Does a city attacked by al-Qaeda deserve a chief counsel who has defended al-Qaeda terrorists and represents Hamas sympathisers?” the Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Hennessy asked in an op-ed detailing Kassem’s career-long “cosiness with Islamic radicalism.”

“If you represent corporations, you’re a corporate lawyer.” Hennessy wrote. “If you represent mobsters, you’re a mob lawyer. What are you if you represent terrorists?”Answer: you’re a friend of Mayor Mamdani.

In the 10th District, which covers parts of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, Brad Lander defeated Representative Dan Goldman, 65.8 per cent to 34 per cent. In a race between two middle-aged Jews who competed to denounce Donald Trump, Israel was a wedge issue in their pursuit of younger voters. Lander calls himself a “liberal Zionist”, but he too accused Israel of “genocide”. A Progressive, he will be progressively consumed by the DSA’s purity spiral.

Mamdani endorsed all three candidates. Like him, all three received out-of-state funds from a Political Action Committee called American Priorities. Its main priority seems to be the un-American activity of attacking Israel. American Priorities’ funders include Hussein “Sam” Mahrouq, a Jordan-born Texas businessman. Mahrooq donated to Mamdani’s mayoral campaign, but has also donated to anti-Israel extremists on the Republican margins, including the former Congresspersons Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor “Jewish Space Lasers” Greene.The horseshoe is real. Mamdani and his allies are round the bend.

At a rally in Vermont in the days before the elections, Mamdani called AIPAC “monsters” who make New Yorkers “live in fear” by moving “millions in dark money to accomplish a single goal: To preserve their power so that they can turn us against one another instead of our leaders turning towards the moral change we all know to be necessary.”

“Swap AIPAC for Jews, and it’s the oldest antisemitic conspiracy theory in the books,” Democratic Rep Josh Gottheimer (NJ) replied on X. “That’s not criticising a lobby. That’s laundering antisemitism from your podium as Mayor of a city with more than a million Jews. This bullshit is dangerous.”

Tough talk is cheap. It’s also too late.The Democrats encouraged Islamists and communists for decades because they wanted to sustain their voter coalition. The party created incentives for lying about Israel and attacking American Jews. And it worked.

The young Islamists and communists have a lock on social media, and with it a lock on the Democrats’ youth vote. The identitarian tail is wagging an old and corrupt dog.

As New York City goes, so go the Democrats.