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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

In the Democratic Party, the socialist, antizionist tail is wagging an old dog

After the November midterms, a new generation raised on digitally-enhanced propaganda against America, Israel and the Jewish people will enter America’s halls of power

July 8, 2026 16:17
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3 min read
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Come the November midterms, a new generation raised on digitally enhanced propaganda against America, Israel and the Jewish people will enter America’s halls of power.

The Democratic Socialists of America are distinct from the Democratic Party, but the DSA’s young radicals have burrowed into the Democrats’ decayed foundations. Entryists in the classic left-wing style, they usually register and run as Democrats.

In the 2020 elections, the number of self-identified socialists in Congress reached its highest level in history. By 2025, the DSA claimed to have over 250 affiliates elected to national and local office.

The DSA’s strongholds are the big blue cities where the evils of capitalism force grad students to slave as baristas to pay off student loans and rent shoebox apartments. They’re not exactly the coal miners of Zola’s Germinal. But then, there’s nowt so middle-class as communism.

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Topics:

Democratic Party

Zohran Mamdani

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