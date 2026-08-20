Billionaire Bill Ackman puts £300m into neurology charity after daughter survives brain haemorrhage

Jewish hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has put nearly £300 million into neurological research after his daughter nearly died from a brain haemorrhage.

Ackman’s 26-year-old daughter Lucy was found unconscious by her sister at her home in Brooklyn in February. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save her and she has been recovering since.

Following the scare the multi-billionaire established the Ackman Oxman Institute, partly named after his wife Neri Oxman, to work on finding “cures, treatments, devices, rehabilitation and exercise equipment”, according to business news website Benzinga.

Around £300 million worth of shares in Ackman’s finance company Pershing Square Inc were transferred to the charity, which will help fund a massive 680,000 sq ft complex on Manhattan’s West End Avenue.