Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna diverted after bomb threat

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an emergency landing in Sofia on Sunday night after a bomb threat.

Flight OS82, carrying 51 passengers and six crew members, landed safely in the Bulgarian city after being diverted, according to a statement from Lufthansa Group, Austrian Airlines’ parent company.

The threat comes just two weeks after the co-pilot of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly tried to hijack and crash the aircraft, with disaster only averted thanks to the actions of the flight’s captain and passengers on board.

The Vienna-bound Airbus A320 is undergoing security checks with passengers being rebooked on alternative flights, according to Lufthansa Group.