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Heroic passengers on Flydubai Tel Aviv plane prevented ‘major disaster’ by storming cockpit

‘We thought we weren’t going to make it out alive,’ said one Israeli who was on the plane

September 30, 2026 15:35
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A scene on board FlyDubai flight FZ103 this morning as the attack unfolded (X/AmitSegal)

By

Jamie Shapiro

4 min read
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Heroic passengers on a Tel Aviv-bound flight prevented a “major disaster” by storming the cockpit and tying up the knife-wielding co-pilot who tried to crash the jet, according to Israeli authorities.

The incident, which has been called a “terror attack” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, happened on Wednesday morning onboard the Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight FZ1073 around two hours after take-off.

According to passenger accounts, the co-pilot stabbed the pilot, causing the plane to plummet 20,000 feet in two minutes.

The bleeding pilot managed to push open cabin door before collapsing, according to a passenger.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

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