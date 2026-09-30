Israel scrambles fighter jets amid Dubai-Tel Aviv after co-pilot ‘stabbed captain’ in ‘terror attack’

“The incident is under control, and we are now using all means available to bring the Israeli passengers safely to Israel.

“Following situation assessments and passenger testimony, Israeli authorities are treating the incident as a terror attack in every respect

“It appears that the copilot repeatedly stabbed the captain.

“Once the incident began, crew members and numerous passengers managed to breach the cockpit door and overpower the terrorist.”

First images from @flydubai flight: one of the passengers with blood on his shirt https://t.co/zfJ4UsDeaO pic.twitter.com/XDLzuz0DbE — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 30, 2026

A senior Israeli official told Channel 12 that other airline pilots were among the passengers and entered the cockpit during the incident to assist in landing the plane.

The aircraft eventually landed safely at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport, also known as Tabuk, in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot is reportedly being questioned, with investigators looking into allegations that he intended to take control of the aircraft and bring it down.

One passenger told the same network: “We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit, and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife.

“There were also moments when we thought we weren’t going to make it out alive.”

“Screams began on the plane… by passengers who realised what was happening,” said another.

“We understand that one of the pilots was stabbed and seriously wounded, and they lost control of the plane. It started to dive quickly. It was very scary.”

Passenger testimony from the Flydubai flight: pic.twitter.com/1bcQR89HB5 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 30, 2026



Confirming that the IAF had prepared to intervene, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel.”

A spokesperson for the airline, Flydubai, said: “Flydubai can confirm that flight FZ 1073 operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben-Gurion Airport (TLV) on 30 September experienced an incident while en route.

“The aircraft has landed safely in Tabuk (TUU), and all passengers are safe and accounted for.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available.”

Flydubai also confirmed it was sending a second plane to collect the stranded passengers and get them to their destination, though its arrival time was not confirmed.