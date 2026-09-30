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Israel scrambles fighter jets amid Dubai-Tel Aviv after co-pilot ‘stabbed captain’ in ‘terror attack’

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed an altercation between the pilots in the cockpit of the Flydubai plane, which has now landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

September 30, 2026 09:27
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Flydubai Flight 1073 on the tarmac at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudia Arabia (X/AmitSegal)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday morning to intercept a Tel Aviv-bound commercial airliner after, according to Israeli authorities, the co-pilot stabbed the captain and tried to bring the plane down

The plane, which was carrying around 100 Israeli passengers, transmitted a squawk 7700 emergency code, followed by a 7500 code, which signals unlawful interference with the operation of the aircraft, though it later reverted to the original code.

However, Doron Spielman from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told Reuters that it was not a hijacking, saying it was a “different incident”.

“Following concerns of an aviation incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu held discussions on the matter and followed the developments,” the PMO said.

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Topics:

Israel

Airlines

Israeli Air Force

Dubai

Saudi Arabia

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