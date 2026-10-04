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Heroic Flydubai captain ‘who was attacked with axe’ invited to Israel for Independence Day

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu extends honour to Smit Machchhar who defied injuries to help save 180 passengers and crew on Flight 1073 from disaster

October 4, 2026 12:03
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A Flydubai Boeing 737 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The co-pilot who attempted to take control of the Flydubai plane bound for Israel attacked the captain with an axe, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prosecutor general.

The specialised emergency fire axe is usually kept inside the cockpit of commercial aircraft, making its reported use in the attack a significant detail for investigators.

The revelation sheds new light on the attack aboard the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was carrying some 180 people when it plunged about 17,000ft (5,200m) two and a half hours after take-off.

The captain, Smit Machchhar, was injured during the assault but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker, who has reportedly been identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

UAE

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