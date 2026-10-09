Six Flydubai passengers and injured pilot awarded highest civilian honour for heroism

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Isaac Herzog has awarded Israel’s highest civilian honour for heroism to six passengers who helped prevent a catastrophe on the Flydubai flight piloted by an alleged attacker accused of trying to hijack and crash the plane.

Tali and Tzvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov received the presidential award for civilian heroism at a ceremony at the president’s residence in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The award recognises people who demonstrate exceptional bravery while putting their own lives at risk to save others. It was established by Israel’s President Herzog following the October 7 terrorist attacks.