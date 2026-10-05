Flydubai co-pilot ‘planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion airport’

Israeli media is reporting that Emirati authorities have shared intelligence from the interrogation with Israel, which allegedly showed that Hammami told investigators he planned to take over control of the flight and fly as normal to the planned destination of Ben Gurion in Tel Aviv, so as not to alert authorities on the ground until it was too late.

At Ben Gurion, he planned to crash the plane into either a building or another plane, per the reports.

He is alleged to have been to Ben Gurion several times in the build-up to his attempt to execute the plan, and for months it had been his sole focus.

He also reportedly told investigators that he planned to carry out the attack in July but postponed due to the fact that he was friends with one of the crew on that plane.

Channel 13 reported Hammami told investigators: “I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv. That’s why I chose Flydubai. I planned it even before I was accepted.”

Israeli investigators are reported to be in the UAE, although it hasn’t been confirmed that they have been involved in the interrogation. Israel, according to Ynet is urging Emirati investigators to also question the crew members.

Ynet also quoted a senior Emirati source as saying Hammami is expected to face the death penalty in the UAE.