Flydubai co-pilot ‘planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion airport’

The Omani co-pilot who allegedly tried to hijack and bring down a Tel Aviv-bound flight last week has reportedly told investigators he planned to crash the plane into Ben Gurion Airport.
Hammam al-Hammami is being interrogated in the UAE after the failed attempt to bring down Flight FZ1073 last Wednesday.
The plane ultimately landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after Captain Smit Machchhar, whom Hammami allegedly stabbed multiple times, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter the cockpit and subdue the co-pilot before off-duty pilots travelling on the flight took over control of the aircraft.
All 174 passengers have now returned home via repatriation flights whilst Machchhar is recovering in hospital.
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