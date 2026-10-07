Flydubai co-pilot ‘trained in Britain’

It has facilities in Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as a simulator centre near Gatwick.

Hammami is being held in Abu Dhabi after the alleged attempted hijacking.

According to witnesses, he attempted to attack the aircraft’s pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, with a crash axe before crew and passengers entered the cockpit to fight back.

Israeli reports say Hammami planned to seize the aircraft in order to crash it into a target in Tel Aviv in a plan similar to the September 11 attacks in the US.

The plane, carrying 174 passengers, ultimately landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by L3 Airline Academy or its successor companies, including Acron Aviation.

Acron Aviation declined to say whether Hammami had trained with the company when approached by The Telegraph.

A spokesman said: “We were saddened to hear of this incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected. As a matter of policy, we do not publicly comment on whether any individual is or has been a student with us.

“We will, of course, assist the relevant authorities, if necessary, in any way we can as they investigate this incident.”