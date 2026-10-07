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Flydubai co-pilot ‘trained in Britain’

Hamam al-Hammami, who allegedly tried to hijack a Tel Aviv-bound jet, is reported to have attended one of the UK’s biggest flight schools

October 7, 2026 16:36
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A Flydubai Boeing 737 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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The Omani co-pilot who allegedly tried to hijack and crash an Israel-bound Flydubai plane, trained to become a professional pilot in Britain, it is reported.

Hamam al-Hammami had undergone training with L3 Airline Academy, a pilot-training company that is one of the UK’s largest, between 2018 and 2019, according to The Telegraph.

The firm has since become part of Acron Aviation.

Hammami is believed by the paper to have trained at one or more of the company’s centres in England.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Flight

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