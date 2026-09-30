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Timeline of events on Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight FZ1073

The pilot is believed to have been stabbed mid-flight and the plane was landed by two passengers

September 30, 2026 16:17
tel aviv hijack.jpg
Timeline of the events that occurred on Flydubai flight FZ1073 on 30/09/26

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A plane bound for Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia this morning after the pilot was reportedly stabbed at 35,000 feet.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was two hours into its journey when the incident, which has been named by Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “terror attack”, unfolded.

There were 174 passengers on board and six crew members, two of whom have been taken to hospital.

Here is what the JC understands happened:

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Topics:

Terrorist attack

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