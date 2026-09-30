Timeline of events on Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight FZ1073

A plane bound for Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia this morning after the pilot was reportedly stabbed at 35,000 feet.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was two hours into its journey when the incident, which has been named by Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “terror attack”, unfolded.

There were 174 passengers on board and six crew members, two of whom have been taken to hospital.

Here is what the JC understands happened: