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Revealed: How extremists took over the Greens to impose an antizionist agenda

Party insiders tell the JC how they saw Labour outcasts and George Galloway supporters seize control

October 14, 2026 12:18
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A keffiyeh-clad protester and a shot of a window in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency ahead of the recent by-election (Both images: Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

8 min read
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When Hannah Spencer took her seat as a Green MP earlier this year after a campaign in which the Palestinian flag and claims of genocide loomed large, she made sure to mention Gaza in her maiden speech.

But careful listeners will have noted that any talk of the environment was entirely missing.

It would once have been an extraordinary omission for a party founded on ecological principles.

Yet the traditional agenda of the Greens has been transformed in recent years – as demonstrated in the most dramatic terms last week by the conference voting to declare that “Zionism is racism”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Mothin Ali

Anti-Zionism

Politics

Extremism

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