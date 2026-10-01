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‘I think I smell a rat’: Pro-Gaza MP casts doubt on ‘speed’ of Israeli investigation into Flydubai attack

Ayoub Khan, who has previously called for British military intervention against Israel, appeared to suggest that Israel’s investigation of the incident was suspicious

October 1, 2026 10:49
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Ayoub Khan MP (Image: Parliament TV)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A British MP has seemingly expressed suspicion at the speed of the investigation into the Flydubai cockpit stabbing, which Israeli officials have labelled “an attempted jihadist terror attack”.

Ayoub Khan, who represents Birmingham Perry Barr as an independent, said he was “shocked” by how quickly Israel established what occurred on the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

According to Israeli authorities, the flight’s co-pilot stabbed the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft, with the intention of bringing it down.

Publicly available flight data shows that the plane plunged several thousand feet within two minutes and transmitted an emergency code, followed by a hijack alert, before returning to the general emergency alarm.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Pro-Gaza independent MPs

Israel

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