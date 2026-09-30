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‘I put flight attacker in a chokehold, pulled up the controls and stopped the plane diving’, says brave passenger

Israeli Yaniv Hayun tells Benjamin Netanyahu he knew how to handle the jet’s controls because he had seen a documentary about air crashes

September 30, 2026 19:23
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Yaniv meets Benjamin Netanyahu (credit Raylan Givens/X)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A courageous Israeli passenger on the Flydubai jet has told how he burst into the cockpit, got the attacker in a ‘chokehold’, and then pulled up the plane’s controls to stop the jet plummeting.

The co-pilot had stabbed the pilot and tried to bring the plane down, according to Israeli authorities.

Still covered in blood, passenger Yaniv Hayun met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving back at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday night.

The PM asked him to recount what happened.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Dubai

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