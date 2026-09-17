Another MP calls for British military intervention in Gaza

The IDF subsequently admitted it had made an error in striking the cars, saying it was targeting unauthorised gunmen but had misidentified their location. Two officers involved in the strike were dismissed, while three more were formally reprimanded.

Khan, a former barrister and Liberal Democrat Birmingham councillor, was elected to Parliament in July 2024. He subsequently became involved in the new party founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, initially known as Your Party.

His parliamentary campaigning has included constituency issues as well as prominent interventions on the Middle East.

I have absolutely no hesitation supporting UN forces entering the West Bank and Gaza to protect civilians from oppression, subjugation and murder. Frankly, I’d have sent British troops after the IDF killed three British former servicemen delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza. https://t.co/c5eHvsX3AQ — Ayoub Khan MP (@AyoubKhanMP) September 17, 2026

In October 2025, Khan backed the decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the Israeli club’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

He argued at the time that the decision was a “moral question” rather than one of public safety.

His comments came after Ali was roundly condemned across the political spectrum after appearing to suggest he supported military force against Israel during a parliamentary debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Previous governments have intervened in the Middle East to take action on human rights abuses and protect international trade routes. Is it not about time that military action was taken against Israel as well?” he said in the Commons.

Ali subsequently apologised, saying: “I wrongly gave the impression that I support the use of military force against Israel. Those are not my views.”

And the JC later revealed that he had been given a formal warning by the Chief Whip over the incident.

A Labour Party spokesperson told the JC: “Tahir Ali’s comments were unacceptable, and he has issued an unreserved public apology.

“The Chief Whip has formally warned him and reminded him of the standards of conduct expected of Labour MPs.”

Although he continues to hold the Labour whip, the JC understands formal warnings are rare.

Party officials would not be drawn into discussing or speculating on hypothetical disciplinary action, but some party figures have signalled future comments would take into account this incident.