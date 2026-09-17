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Another MP calls for British military intervention in Gaza

Independent MP Ayoub Khan appeared to disavow an apology from Labour’s Tahir Ali, who made a similar call in parliament this week

September 17, 2026 11:42
Copy of Image 31-07-2025 at 15.50.jpeg
Pro-Gaza MP Ayoub Khan (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Another MP has backed British military intervention in Gaza, saying he would have “absolutely no hesitation” in sending British forces into the enclave to “protect civilians” against the IDF.

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said on Thursday that he supported UN forces, including British troops, entering the West Bank and Gaza to protect civilians from “oppression, subjugation and murder”.

Replying to an apology statement issued by Labour’s Tahir Ali, who had made a similar statement earlier this week, Khan wrote: “I have absolutely no hesitation supporting UN forces entering the West Bank and Gaza to protect civilians from oppression, subjugation and murder.” 

“Frankly, I’d have sent British troops after the IDF killed three British former servicemen delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza,” apparently referring to a 2024 strike on a  World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza.

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Topics:

Parliament

Gaza

Israel

Pro-Gaza independent MPs

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