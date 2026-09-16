Exclusive: Labour MP who called for UK ‘military action’ against Israel receives ‘formal warning’ from Chief Whip

Former Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith labelled Ali a “charlatan,” while Israel’s diaspora affairs minister Amichai Chikli said he “sounds more like a member of al-Qaeda than a member of the British Parliament”.

The Labour Party also repudiated the MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley’s remarks.

A Labour Party spokesperson told the JC: “Tahir Ali’s comments were unacceptable, and he has issued an unreserved public apology.

“The Chief Whip has formally warned him and reminded him of the standards of conduct expected of Labour MPs.”

Although he continues to hold the Labour whip, the JC understands formal warnings are rare.

Party officials would not be drawn into discussing or speculating on hypothetical disciplinary action, but some party figures have signalled future comments would take into account this incident.

On Wednesday, Ali issued an apology for his own words and deleted a video from X that he shared on Tuesday of his intervention in the chamber.

“In Parliament on Monday, I wrongly gave the impression that I support the use of military force against Israel,” he wrote on X.

“Those are not my views, and I apologise unreservedly. I do not support military action anywhere in the Middle East and have long been a campaigner for peace and conflict resolution.”

Reacting to Ali's comments, the Conservative Party's official account on X mocked his disavowal of his statement in the Commons.

Sharing an image of Ali's contribution from Hansard, the party quoted Ali's post with the caption: "What could have possibly given them that impression?"