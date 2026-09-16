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Exclusive: Labour MP who called for UK ‘military action’ against Israel receives ‘formal warning’ from Chief Whip

Tahir Ali later retracted his comments and ‘apologised unreservedly’

September 16, 2026 16:03
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Tahir Ali (ParliamentTV)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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A Labour MP who called for the UK to take “military action” against Israel has issued an “unreserved” apology for his words and has been given a rare formal warning by the chief whip, the JC can reveal.

On Monday, during a debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ali called for Israel’s “disarmament, given the atrocities that have been committed” in Gaza.

He continued: “Previous governments have intervened in the Middle East to take action on human rights abuses and protect international trade routes. Is it not about time that military action was taken against Israel as well?”

His comments were robustly condemned across the political spectrum.

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Topics:

Parliament

Labour Party

Israel

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