Become a Member
Politics

Labour MP calls for UK ‘military action’ against Israel

Several parliamentarians also demanded the government introduce more anti-Israel measures following the imposition of sanctions on West Bank settlements last week

September 15, 2026 11:15
TahirAli.jpeg
Tahir Ali (ParliamentTV)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross,

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A Labour MP used a parliamentary debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to call for “military action” to be taken against the Jewish state.

Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, intervened during a speech by Lib Dem MP Richard Foord, who said that Hamas’ “disarmament and disbandment must be part of any lasting solution” to the conflict.

Ali then interjected, saying: “On the issue of disarmament, should we not also be calling for Israel’s disarmament, given the atrocities that have been committed?

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Parliament

Labour Party

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper