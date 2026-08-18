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Jared Kushner: Hamas must disarm or Israel will finish the job

US Middle East envoy said Trump peace plan was ‘win-win’ for Israel

August 18, 2026 11:49
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Palestinian Hamas fighters carry their guns in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jared Kushner has said that if Hamas does not disarm in the next 60-90 days Israel will have US support to go and “finish the job” in Gaza.

Kushner made the statement following recent meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to push forward the US-backed Gaza peace plan. 

Earlier this month, the Israeli PM rejected the 15-point ceasefire plan put forward by Trump’s Board of Peace – which called for phased disarmament matched by withdrawal of Israeli forces – stating that no pull-out would occur before Hamas is completely disarmed.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Kushner said: "We could be seeing progress in as little 30 days, hopefully on starting to take some of the weapons out, and hopefully filling in some of the tunnels as well in the next 60 to 90 days," adding that progress would require cooperation from both sides.

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Topics:

Gaza

Hamas

Jared Kushner

Donald Trump

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