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Donald Trump says Hamas disarmament agreed under Board of Peace plan for Gaza

Israeli forces to withdraw eventually under deal announced by president to be implemented in ‘carefully structured phases’

July 31, 2026 09:00
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President Donald Trump speaking in the the White House in April (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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President Donald Trump says that Hamas has agreed to disarm under an agreement in which Israel Defences Forces (IDF) will eventually withdraw from Gaza.

The deal reached by the Board of Peace lays out the disarmament of all terror groups in the strip and its large-scale reconstruction to bring an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump said that it was a “major milestone in the implementation” of his 20-point plan to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war and begin the recovery process in the enclave.

The pact will be implemented in phases under the plan, as the IDF withdraws as disarmament progresses.

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Topics:

Gaza

Gaza Board of Peace

Hamas

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