Kushner and Netanyahu reach ‘understanding’ that there will be no Gaza reconstruction without Hamas disarmament

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jared Kusher reached an “understanding” with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that no reconstruction would take place in Gaza without the complete disarmament of Hamas, an Israeli source familiar with the discussions has said.
Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, met a Hamas-led delegation on Sunday before flying to Israel to discuss the US-backed Gaza peace plan with Netanyahu.
Earlier this month, the Israeli PM rejected the 15-point ceasefire plan put forward by Trump’s Board of Peace – which called for phased disarmament matched by withdrawal of Israeli forces – stating that no pull-out would occur before Hamas is completely disarmed.
According to a separate Israeli source, the most contentious issue in the meeting between Kushner and Netanyahu was a disagreement over the likelihood of Hamas fully disarming, with the Israeli side stating it did not believe it would happen and the Americans taking the view that it was possible.
To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.