Kushner and Netanyahu reach ‘understanding’ that there will be no Gaza reconstruction without Hamas disarmament

Kushner reportedly stressed more than once in response to Netanyahu's concerns that “there is nothing to rebuild before the Strip is demilitarised”.

Accompanying Kushner in the meeting with the Israeli PM was Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov and former British prime minister Tony Blair.

According to the Israeli source familiar with the discussions, Netanyahu and Kushner reached a further understanding that the first stage in demilitarising the Strip will be for Hamas to surrender all its weapons for destruction under the supervision of General Jeffers.

It was understood that that had to constitute a genuine process of disarmament, covering both heavy weapons and small arms.

Netanyahu also made clear that Israel would not withdraw from the Yellow Line or relinquish its freedom of action, including operations against immediate threats and terrorists who participated in the 7 October massacre.

They also reached an understanding that sanitation and public health challenges in Gaza would be addressed to prevent the spread of disease.

Netanyahu’s office later put out a statement on X.

It read: “The Prime Minister and Board of Peace had deep and constructive discussions.

"It was agreed to establish two working groups, one on disarmament and demilitarisation of Gaza, which both Israel and the Board of Peace are determined should be prompt and completed before any reconstruction happens in Gaza.

"A second working group will focus on sanitation, clean water and other public health issues for the people of Gaza and which also impact the people of Israel.”