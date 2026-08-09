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Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ says energy minister

Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the US-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.

August 9, 2026 11:43
Eli Cohen.jpg
Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The Israeli government opposes the US-backed Board of Peace’s 15-point Roadmap for Gaza “in its current form,” Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen said on Saturday, claiming that “Hamas is planning a deception”.

Hamas “will say that it intends to abide by the agreement, hand over some of its weapons, and obtain what we used to call, in the language of the past, a hudna [the Arabic word for ‘truce’ or ‘armistice’. [But] the era of hudna is over,” Cohen told Channel 14.

He continued: “Ultimately, Hamas is a murderous terrorist organisation. We do not believe a single piece of paper that Hamas [signs].”

Hamas violated the Gaza ceasefire 17 times in a single day, Doron Spielman, international spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, claimed on Saturday.

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Topics:

Gaza

Israel

Trump peace plan

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