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Miliband accuses Israel of turning a blind eye to ‘ethnic cleansing’ as he introduces trade ban on settlement goods

The foreign secretary claimed war crimes ‘appear to have been committed’ in Gaza and confirmed that the government now recognised the ‘occupation’ of the Palestinian Territories as ‘unlawful’

September 8, 2026 13:44
Image 08-09-2026 at 13.25.jpeg
Ed Miliband in the House of Commons on September 8, 2026 (ParliamentTV)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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Ed Miliband has introduced a ban on imported goods from West Bank settlements and vehemently criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank and Gaza.

In a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the foreign secretary, who opened his speech by referring to his background as “a proud British Jew, someone with the deepest gratitude to the State of Israel for giving a home to my grandmother after she lost her husband, my grandfather, and 60 other family members at the hands of the Nazis”, when onto launch a blistering critique of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The former Labour leader said today marked the beginning of a “new approach” and that his party “has not done enough in the face of what is happening” in the Palestinian territories.

Though he emphasised that the government’s disagreement was with Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition rather than the people of Israel, “with whom the UK has unshakeable bonds”, Miliband blasted the growth in the number of people living across the Green Line from around 270,000 at the time of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s to around 770,000 today.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Gaza

Settlements

Israel

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