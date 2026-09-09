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Netanyahu says he will sue Haaretz over claim he was warned about October 7 weeks before attack

The left-wing daily reported that the premier was tipped off by the leader of the UAE, but failed to brief security officials

September 9, 2026 13:51
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset on July 16, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed that he has instructed his lawyers to file a libel suit against left-wing daily Haaretz over the paper's claim that he was given advance warning of the October 7 attacks weeks before they happened.

The outlet reported on Tuesday that the prime minister had received an “explicit warning” from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi, who is also president of the UAE, in September of 2023.

Per the report, Zayed, also known as MBZ, “warned that Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was planning a major operation against Israel”.

He also apparently “expressed concern that the event in question would not only lead to bloodshed but also destabilise the entire region and undermine the Abraham Accords”.

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Topics:

October 7

Haaretz

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Politics

Israel

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