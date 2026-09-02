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Netanyahu claims October 7 ‘would not have taken place’ if army chiefs had woken him up

The prime minister alleged that defence officials decided against rousing him, but suggested that this was a ‘failure’ rather than a ‘betrayal’

September 2, 2026 16:22
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Prime Minister Netanyahu has claimed that the October 7 massacres “would not have happened” if Israel's military and defence leadership had woken him up early on the morning of the attack.

In interviews with Israeli TV networks on Tuesday, Netanyahu suggested that security officials decided against informing him of movements along the Gaza border because they knew he would order a significant military response.

“On that night, there was an assessment [by Israel’s military and security chiefs] that ‘we generals, heads of the security establishment, we are responsible people. And these politicians, including the prime minister, are laymen. They were elected? So what. We know how to act responsibly,” he told Channel 14.

He suggested that the officials were concerned that he would order them to “wake up the whole IDF” and that anyone approaching the border be “killed immediately,” which, he claimed, they feared could itself prompt an attack that, at that point, they were unaware was coming anyway.

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

October 7

Sara Netanyahu

IDF

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