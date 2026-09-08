Netanyahu names wounded reservist and mother of final hostage as Likud candidates

Likud has announced that Prime Minister Netanyahu will use two of his remaining slots on the party’s Knesset slate for Talik Gvili and Elisha Madame.

Gvili is the mother of slain police officer Ran Gvili, whose body was abducted into Gaza on October 7 and remained there for more than 800 days until it was located by the IDF and returned to Israel for burial. He was the very last Israeli captive held by terror groups in Gaza.

The party's statement read: 'Throughout the journey, Tali and the Gvili family demonstrated extraordinary strength, deep faith and unwavering determination even in the most difficult moments. Tali has deeply touched the hearts of Israelis and many people around the world. Tali, a torch lighter, is a symbol of strength, dedication and commitment to the State of Israel.'

Madan, meanwhile, is the founder of the West Bank settlement of Avigayil in the South Hebron Hills and an IDF reservist who lost both his legs in a booby-trapped tunnel next to a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area in Gaza, in an attack which killed four other soldiers.