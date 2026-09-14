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Chief Coroner to ask Home Secretary to open public inquiry into Heaton Park terror attack

The decision would allow the government to withold information from MI5 related to the attack from public disclosure, which minister claim is necessary to protect national security

September 14, 2026 15:44
Copy of Heaton Park.jpg
Sir Stephen Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, (R) with then-Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (L) and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (C) visit the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation following the terror attack on the synagogue on October 2, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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The chief coroner hearing inquests into the deaths of two men killed in the attack on Heaton Park synagogue last year will ask the Home Secretary to open a full public inquiry into the incident instead.

Judge Alexia Durran, Chief Coroner of England and Wales, said she will write to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to recommend the inquests be converted into a public inquiry.

Inquests were planned into the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, following the attack by Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, last October.

At a hearing earlier this month, Home Office lawyers applied to withhold some information from MI5 being made public at a future inquest due to national security concerns.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

MI5

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