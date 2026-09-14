Chief Coroner to ask Home Secretary to open public inquiry into Heaton Park terror attack

The chief coroner hearing inquests into the deaths of two men killed in the attack on Heaton Park synagogue last year will ask the Home Secretary to open a full public inquiry into the incident instead.

Judge Alexia Durran, Chief Coroner of England and Wales, said she will write to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to recommend the inquests be converted into a public inquiry.

Inquests were planned into the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, following the attack by Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, last October.

At a hearing earlier this month, Home Office lawyers applied to withhold some information from MI5 being made public at a future inquest due to national security concerns.