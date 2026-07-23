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‘Committed jihadist’ friend of Heaton Park attacker jailed for life over MoD terror plot

The court heard that Mohammed Bashir and Jihad al-Shamie ‘regularly discussed violent jihad’, while Greater Manchester Police apologised for a ‘missed opportunity’ to prevent the Yom Kippur attack

July 23, 2026 11:51
Copy of Bashir.jpg
Undated handout photo of Mohammad Bashir issued by Greater Manchester Police (GMP)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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A man who planned a terror attack on a Ministry of Defence site with his friend, who would go on to carry out the fatal knife attack at Heaton Park Synagogue less than two months later, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Mohammad Bashir, 31, drove Jihad al-Shamie, 35, on a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at the UK’s Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Swindon, on August 14 last year, Manchester Crown Court heard.

On October 2, two Jewish men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, were killed in a separate incident as worshippers gathered at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.

Syrian-born British citizen al-Shamie, who wore a fake suicide belt, was shot dead by police outside the building after ramming his Kia Picanto into the gates and attempting to gain entry to the building wielding a large knife.

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Heaton park synagogue attack

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