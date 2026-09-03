Government bids to block MI5 intelligence disclosure in Heaton Park inquest

Cravitz died from multiple knife wounds, while Daulby was killed by a bullet fired by armed police as he blocked the synagogue doors as al-Shamie tried to get in.

At a pre-inquest hearing, Manchester Coroner’s Court was told by Neil Sheldon KC, representing the Home Office, that making public the information held by MI5 would put national security at risk.

He said: “The Secretary of State asserts that disclosure would harm national security.”

But lawyers for the families of the victims said the government’s attempt to withhold the information, through a Public Interest Immunity application, was in “contradiction” to statements made after the attack.

The family lawyers cited statements made by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and counter-terror police bosses that terrorist al-Shamie was not on their radar and was unknown to them.

However, Greater Manchester Police has since confirmed that he was arrested multiple times on suspicion of unrelated offences prior to the attack, with the force's chief constable apologising for the fact that his phone’s were not examined by officers until after the murders.

Sir Stephen Watson called the oversight a “missed opportunity” as the devices are believed to have contained evidence of al-Shamie’s violent extremism.

Victoria Ailes, representing the Cravitz family, told Judge Alexia Durran, Chief Coroner of England and Wales: “We would respectfully suggest the interest in open justice is heightened.

“The statement made by the Secretary of State to the House of Commons saying the attacker was not known to counter terrorism policing or the security services, and the statement made by Counter Terror Policing North West that he was not known to them, on October 8, 2025.

“So, where a public position has been taken, we would invite you to consider whether the public interest in open justice is rendered more acute.”

Anna Morris KC, representing the Daulby family, said there had been a “demonstrable lack of candour” by the security services in “other proceedings”.

She added: “The Daulby family are also concerned this application and information may contradict statements made publicly that the terrorist was not known to counter-terror policing or the security services.”

Morris added the Daulby family expect there to be a “rigorous investigation” into his death and the family had concerns about any delay in proceedings and “procedural rights”.

Ed Pleeth, counsel to the inquest, told the hearing the PII application by the Home Office showed a “well evidenced” risk to national security, but the MI5 information was also relevant to the inquests that must take place.

Pleeth said in inquests there is no power to exclude certain parties, such as lawyers representing families or other parties, so the MI5 material could then not be heard.

He said the coroner must consider whether to convert the inquests into a public inquiry, where the law does allow sensitive security information to be examined in “closed” or private hearings attended only by a senior judge and security-vetted lawyers.

Due to the “procedural uncertainty”, no date has yet been set for the next pre-inquest hearing, and a written ruling on the PII application is expected from the Chief Coroner at a later date.

Earlier, the Chief Coroner granted “interested person” status, meaning they will be legally represented at either the inquest or public inquiry, to three Greater Manchester Police firearms officers called to the scene, identified only as F42, S19 and C25.

The hearing was told officer F42 fired four times from his Glock pistol, with his first shot missing al-Shamie and fatally hitting Mr Daulby and injuring a second man, Yoni Finlay.

Officer S19 fired five times and C25 once, both using a “carbine” weapon.

A decision on whether Finlay, injured by the same bullet that killed Mr Daulby, should be an “interested party” was deferred by the coroner to the next hearing.

Andrew Franks, who the court heard opened the synagogue compound gates to al-Shamie, was also given interested person status, but the coroner said this did not imply any “criticism or culpability” on his behalf.