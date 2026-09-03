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Government bids to block MI5 intelligence disclosure in Heaton Park inquest

Greater Manchester Police have previously apologised for failing to check Jihad al-Shamie’s mobile phones seized in earlier arrests

September 3, 2026 16:59
Thames House.jpg
Exterior view of Thames House, which houses MI5 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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The government has applied to block some MI5 information relating to the fatal Heaton Park Synagogue attack from being disclosed to the inquest into the tragedy, a court has heard.

The Home Office wants the information to be withheld when the inquests into the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, are held next year.

Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur last year.

He then began attacking with a knife, while wearing a fake suicide belt.

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Topics:

Heaton Park Synagogue

Heaton park synagogue attack

Manchester

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