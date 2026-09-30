Netanyahu orders tighter security for Israel flights after Flydubai cockpit attack

In a video statement on Wednesday afternoon, Netanyahu said: “One of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and all indications show that he tried to crash the plane along with its passengers.”

He said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger “who told me that the plane went into a dive. He told me that somehow, he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members, and together they managed to stop the [co]pilot while he was attempting to damage the plane’s systems.”

The passengers then handed over control of the aircraft to another team of pilots, who were also on board as passengers and who guided it to safety.

“I salute these heroes who showed exceptional resourcefulness and courage,” Netanyahu said. “They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster.”

The aircraft had issued emergency signals during the incident, including the international 7500 code associated with unlawful interference or a possible hijacking. Israeli fighter jets were scrambled as authorities initially feared the plane had been taken over.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft making a dramatic descent. According to Flightradar24 data cited by the Associated Press, the plane dropped from around 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in roughly a minute before making an erratic turn near the Jordanian border and continuing towards Tabuk.

Miryam Shira Ohayon, a passenger, told reporters that the plane was “pretty much out of control” when the attack happened. She said passengers managed to restrain the co-pilot and that a doctor provided first aid to those injured.

Another passenger’s account, relayed by her mother Yasmin Abu Kasis, described hearing screams before seeing a man with a knife force one of the pilots onto the floor. “There was blood everywhere,” Abu Kasis said her daughter told her.

Other passengers told Israeli television they heard shouting towards the front of the aircraft before the plane suddenly dipped. One passenger described moments when those onboard believed they “might not survive.”

Video footage reviewed by the Associated Press appeared to show two wounded men on the floor of the aircraft while other passengers administered medical assistance and guarded the cockpit. In one recording, a passenger could be heard saying in Hebrew: “We are guarding the pilot.”

“We are in continuous contact with the relevant authorities to guarantee the continued safety of the passengers and their safe return home,” Netanyahu said, praising the bravery of those who thwarted the “extremely serious security incident.”

Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, said that the “Israeli passengers on today’s flight from Dubai showed extraordinary determination and resourcefulness, helping prevent a major disaster.”

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz called the incident on the plane “an attempted jihadist terror attack” that was “thwarted only thanks to the heroism of a number of Israeli passengers.” He did not give any evidence regarding his claim that the attempted attack was a jihadist one.

Flydubai confirmed that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” and said the aircraft was subsequently secured by its crew. The airline said everyone onboard was safe and accounted for and that the motive remained unknown pending a formal investigation.

The captain and first officer were taken for medical treatment after the aircraft landed, according to the airport in Tabuk. Passengers also received medical attention, although there were no reports of passenger fatalities. Saudi authorities arrested the suspected attacker and were questioning him.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Israeli government. Netanyahu held security consultations during the morning and his office initially said the situation was “under control”, with efforts under way to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel.