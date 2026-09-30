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Netanyahu orders tighter security for Israel flights after Flydubai cockpit attack

The flight’s co-pilot stabbed the captain and attempted to bring down the aircraft in what Israeli authorities said was an ‘attempted jihadist terror attack’

September 30, 2026 16:59
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(Illustrative) An El Al plane at Heathrow Airport (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered authorities to “ramp up” security on both Israeli and non-Israeli carriers following the attempted terror attack aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The order came after flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport, was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an incident in the cockpit.

According to Israeli authorities, the co-pilot stabbed the captain and tried to bring down the plane in what Defence Minister Israel Katz termed an “attempted jihadist terror attack”.

The flight eventually landed safely in Tabuk, in north-western Saudi Arabia, with all passengers accounted for.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

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